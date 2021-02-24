'Inside Amy Schumer' Season 5 Coming to Paramount+

✖

Paramount Pictures and Epix announced a partnership that includes an extension of their existing U.S. pay TV output deal on "mutually beneficial terms," according to Deadline. Paramount+ will begin streaming on March 4 and will gain access to theatrical films licensed to Epix from Paramount pictures, as well as from other studios in the coming months. Fans can stream the network here with a free trial. One show fans can expect to make a return is Inside Amy Schumer after the show's last season aired in 2016 according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Schumer was under contract for a fifth season but stopped after four to pursue other opportunities like her book and other projects. While further details are not available at the time in which this article was written, fans can look forward to a series-comeback. "We are thrilled to be extending and expanding this relationship with Epix, one of our most valued partners," Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group said in a statement. "Together, we will continue to elevate the consumer experience and bring audiences better entertainment options than ever before."

MGM has a partnership with Epix and its new films will continue to be available first in an exclusive pay television window before being available on both Paramount+ and Epix. "We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Paramount Pictures, and look forward to continuing to bring its quality film slate to Epix audiences," Michael Wright, President of EPIX said in a statement.

Schumer fans have been following along closely since she became a first-time mom. Recently, the actress announced that her son, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer, had a legal name change in April 2020. When their precious baby boy was born, they named him Gene David Fischer, however decided to change it to Gene Attell. The couple announced in May 2019 that they were expecting their first child together. Just months after the birth of their son, she opened up about being a mom and admitted that she never knew she could love someone so much.

"I didn't know I could love someone that much, no offense to my husband, who's here,:" she joked with Entertainment Tonight. "But yeah, I think we're both shocked by the level of love that's possible." She added that being a mom is "the best" and how she is "so lucky" to be one. She said she has a new found respect for her mother now that she's one herself. PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.