'Frasier' Reboot Officially Coming to Paramount+

On Wednesday, during Paramount+'s presentation about their new streaming service (which you can subscribe with a free trial here), they announced that there would be a Frasier reboot on the way. According to Deadline, Kelsey Grammer, who originally starred as the Seattle psychiatrist turned radio host, will reprise his role in this reboot. In addition to starring in the series, Grammer will also produce alongside Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.

Grammer released a statement about this reboot in which he noted how excited he is to continue the story of Dr. Frasier Crane. Additionally, he shared his excitement for Paramount as they launch their new streaming service, which will become available on March 4. He stated, “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Frasier initially ran for 11 seasons on NBC from 1993 to 2004. Grammer has reportedly been trying to bring a Frasier revival to the table for some time now. Paramount+ did not reveal any further details about this reboot, including a potential air date or other returning cast members. Grammer is reportedly set to star in an ABC comedy alongside Alec Baldwin. So, it's possible that filming will not be underway for the Frasier reboot until some time in 2022. Although, Deadline did report that David Hyde Pierce, who portrayed Frasier's brother Niles, has been approached to star in the revival. Alongside this revival, the original Frasier series, as well as Cheers, will be available on Paramount+.

“Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” David Stapf, the President of CBS Studios, said about the news of Frasier's upcoming revival. “There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount +.” Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.