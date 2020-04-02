Paramount+ to Stream James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' After Initial Release

✖

As a result of the ongoing global pandemic, movie release schedules have been tenuous at best, with projects being constantly delayed and reshuffled. One of the major releases affected by the COVID-related delays is the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die. Set to be Daniel Craig's final outing as the gentleman spy with a license to kill, No Time To Die was originally set for a March 2020 release and was the first tentpole film to be pulled from its original release date. It has since been delayed three times before settling on Oct. 8 (for now).

Part of the massive rollout of upcoming content during the ViacomCBS Investors Day presentation was the news that the Paramount+ streaming service, set to drop on March 4, would include a movie partnership with Epix. With this deal, Paramount theatrical releases will be available exclusively on Epix during a 90-day pay window, before becoming available on both Paramount+ and Epix. Additional theatrical releases will be available first on the Paramount+ site following their theatrical runs before the shared pay one window on Epix.

Due to the new partnership between Paramount+ and Epix, subscribers will gain access to theatrical films that have been licensed to Epix, including Paramount Pictures, MGM, Miramax, and other studios, meaning that thousands of movies will be added to the Paramount+ library over the course of several months. Additionally, MGM's new movies will be available on Paramount+ exclusively following their theatrical runs. This includes No Time To Die, House of Gucci, Creed III, and other upcoming movies.

"We are thrilled to be extending and expanding this relationship with Epix, one of our most valued partners," said President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group Dan Cohen. "Together, we will continue to elevate the consumer experience and bring audiences better entertainment options than ever before." "We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Paramount Pictures, and look forward to continuing to bring its quality film slate to Epix audiences," explained Michael Wright, President of Epix.

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's fifth and last Bond film and will feature the return of Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Christoph Waltz. Rami Malek joins the franchise as the villain, and Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas are also additions as new Bond allies.

PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.