‘Pulse’ Season 2: Why Netflix Isn’t Making Another Season

The pulse on Netflix’s new medical drama Pulse has officially flatlined, leaving many fans wondering why the Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell-starring show won’t be back for Season 2.

Created by Zoe Robyn, the story centers around the ER staff at a Level 1 Trauma Center in Miami as they navigate medical crises and personal drama amid a divisive allegation at their Miami hospital.

The series, which marked Netflix’s first foray into medical procedurals, was canceled by Netflix earlier this month alongside The Residence after just a single season, and it seems the streamer’s decision to pull the plug boiled down to several key factors.

The last of five new medical dramas to be released in a six-month timeframe, the show ultimately faced some stiff competition from Fox’s Doc, NBC’s Brilliant Minds, CBS’ Watson, and HBO Max’s The Pitt, all of which premiered before it and have since been picked up for sophomore seasons. By the time Pulse debuted on April 3, Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt was already a massive hit and dominating conversations, undoubtedly impacting Pulse’s success. The series may have also been affected by its theme of workplace sexual harassment, which Deadline noted is a particularly hard sell for viewers, instead hoping to find an escapist medical soap.

Pulse did go on to enjoy some relative success on Netflix, despite the obstacles it faced. The series spent a total of four weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Shows chart, during which time it garnered 20.2 million views and 162.1 million total viewing hours, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, it ultimately failed to impress most viewers or win over critics. Pulse only managed to grab a 48% critics score and 58% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it “rotten” in both metrics.

“Despite the sound acting, the poorly formatted narrative, an appalling depiction of sexual harassment and a few insufferable characters don’t exactly make for a pleasurable watch,” Variety’s Aramide Tinubu wrote. “Overall, Pulse has a few captivating moments that don’t last. Worse, it takes wading through hours of blood and chaos to get there.”

Rob Owen wrote for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, “Created by Zoe Robyn, Pulse may appeal to Grey’s fans who prefer their medical shows on the soapy side, but anyone who’s given up on Grey’s and embraced The Pitt would be wise to let Pulse flatline on its own.”

Pulse ultimately suffered from a trio of obstacles – stiff competition, a lukewarm performance, and unsavory reactions from critics and fans – leading Netflix to quietly ax the show a month ago. While Pulse Season 2 is not in the works, Netflix subscribers can still stream the series on the platform.