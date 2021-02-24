'Rugrats' Reboot Crawls to Paramount+, See the First Photo and Scene

✖

The Rugrats are back. On Wednesday, Nickelodeon announced the voice cast from the original 1991 animated series will reprise their roles for a reboot show on Paramount+ (which can be subscribed to with a free trial here). The cast includes E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille). Paramount+ also released a first-look photo of the CG-reimagining of Rugrats.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation said in a statement, as reported by Deadline. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

Rugrats launched in 1991 on Nickelodeon as part of the original Nicktoons. It was the second Nicktoon to be released after Doug and before Ren and Stimpy. Rugrats focuses on a group of toddlers, including Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, and Angelica Pickles. It became a huge hit, leading to consumer products and three movies, including The Rugrats Movie which was released in 1998. Rugrats lasted for nine seasons over a 13-year period. It won four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids' Choice Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We had no idea that it was going to get that big,” Rugrats co-creator Alrene Klasky told ABC News in 2016. “I would pick up the phones, and it would be ‘Rugrats’ fans, kids. It was pretty wild. I was here at the studio when we’d get calls and lots of letters, but every place I would go, we’d get this older group, the ’90s kids, who would start to say things like, ‘You were my childhood.’”

Rugrats was Nickelodeon's top-rated show from 1995 to 2001. It was the Networks longest-running cartoon until SpongeBob SquarePants surpassed it in 2012 with its 173rd episode.