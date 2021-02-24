'Halo' TV Show Headed to Paramount+

✖

Halo fans will be excited to hear that Master Chief will soon be making the leap from consol to streaming TV show, as a series based on the video game franchise is headed to Paramount+. Deadline reports that the show, which was initially set to air on Showtime, has now moved exclusively to the forthcoming streaming service from ViacomCBS. The big news is being announced at the ViacomCBS Streaming Event taking place on Wednesday. Notably, subscribers will be able to get a free trial of Paramount+ by checking out this link.

The Halo series is currently in production in Budapest and will debut sometime in 2022. It will star Pablo Schreiber (13 Hours, American Gods) it will reportedly follow a lot of the same structure as the game series, focusing on man vs. alien conflict, while also more deeply exploring the intricacy of its characters. David Nevins, the Chief Creative Officer at CBS and Chairman/CEO of the Showtime Networks, previously spoke about the series and what fans can expect from it. "It delivers the visceral excitement of playing the game, along with a much deeper emotional experience around the Spartans, human beings who got their humanity chemically and genetically altered," he said. "The story is about reclaiming what makes them human, and therefore it’s a very powerful story."

The series had actually shot more than half of its first season prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but like nearly all other films and TV productions, it was forced to halt filming in March 2020. Eventually, discussions began on where the show might end up, if not Showtime, and Paramount+ soon became the top contender. We were on the hunt for signature shows beyond the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and were thinking, what could be a defining series for Paramount+," Nevins said.

Then after seeing finished footage of what had been shot so far, executives believed it was the direction they wanted to go. "Halo always fit the bill, but seeing it, we felt it would work," Nevins added. "It could be a defining show for a newish service that’s got all firepower of an entertainment corporation behind it."