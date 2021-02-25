'Yellowstone': 2nd Spinoff Show '6666' Coming to Paramount+

✖

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan previously revealed that a spinoff of the Kevin Costner-led series would land on the Paramount+ streaming service, which you can subscribe to with a free trial. Now there is a second. Paramount+ will be the home of a second Yellowstone spinoff that focuses on an entirely new ranch.

The news surfaced during Wednesday's investor presentation by ViacomCBS. The title of the show will be 6666. The spinoff will focus on The 6666 ranch "where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made."

"As a storyteller, our job is to entertain first, educate second, and enlighten third," Sheridan said in the teaser video. "What we've done with Yellowstone is so rare to do." He then explained how he was always fascinated with how to make Yellowstone much bigger than it already was. The answer was spinoffs. 6666 (working title) will join multiple projects under Sheridan's deal with ViacomCBS.

"Taylor, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have been incredible partners to us at 101 over the years," said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "Together, we have been able to build Yellowstone into an immersive universe for audiences globally. And that is what we intend to do with these series as well. We will be introducing new characters and storylines alongside world-class talent and creators. We are very much looking forward to bringing these shows to life."

Sheridan and ViacomCBS previously revealed the first Yellowstone spinoff during Super Bowl LV. The show, Y:1883, is set more than a century in the past and it follows the Dutton family on a massive journey. They travel through the Great Plains and head west toward Montana. According to an official synopsis, the series "is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana."

In addition to unveiling the second Yellowstone spinoff, Sheridan and ViacomCBS also revealed two other projects in the works. Land Man is a modern-day tale set in Texas that focuses on fortune-seeking through the world of oil rigs. Mayor of Kingstown will focus on a city in Michigan where incarceration is the only thriving industry. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.