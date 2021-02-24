'Star Trek: Prodigy' Show to Stream on Paramount+, Then Air on Nickelodeon

✖

Star Trek: Prodigy, a new show geared toward younger Star Trek fans, will first stream on Paramount+ and then later air on Nickelodeon. The news is being announced during the ViacomCBS Streaming Event, which reveals the shift from the series being a Nickelodeon exclusive to being a shared series between streaming and traditional broadcast TV. The service, which is offering a free trial period at this time, already will host the other recent Star Trek series such as Star Trek: Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and other upcoming series Strange New Worlds.

Recently, executive producer Alex Kurtzman sat down with THR to talk about the new show and shared some insight into Prodigy. "There are other Trek stories to tell in the kids space. Hopefully, in success, this is going to be the first of many in that space. In our live-action world, one thing we hear a lot from fans is how much they've liked that we freed ourselves from canon in Discovery and jumped forward into a new timeline with a whole bunch of new worlds and new characters."

New: #StarTrek: Prodigy will debut first on Paramount+ before launching on Nickelodeon. I spoke with @Alex_Kurtzman and P+ head of originals Julie McNamara about the future of the franchise at the streamer: https://t.co/PtKxWse06E pic.twitter.com/SjKqFX9Uwe — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) February 24, 2021

Kurtzman went on to say, "What that speaks to more than anything is the spirit of exploration that is at the heart of Star Trek. Whatever we do next is probably going to be in different timelines and different areas of the universe that haven't been explored before; a show that hasn't been dedicated to them yet." He later agreed that "the beauty" of the ViacomCBS merger for him is that there is now a "huge family of networks and streamers and opportunities" for creating new Star Trek shows.

"Would I want to put something on Showtime or BET like we did on Nickelodeon? That's a great conversation," Kurtzman added. "Ultimately for Paramount+ to be the centralized home of all Star Trek is ideal but I do like the idea of being able to explore what kinds of strange shows you can put on that don't necessarily fit into a box.

He continued, "That's so much of what we're trying to do with Trek: give you what's familiar but also forge new ground. As an audience member, I know I like to watch shows that take me into new spaces that are different and tell stories in a way that don’t' feel like a formula you've seen before. Anything that can allow us to do that — both big and small — I'm excited about."