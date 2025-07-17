Khloé Kardashian Claims She Stopped Editing Her Pictures: ‘Humiliating’

Khloé Kardashian says she’s through editing her photos after looking like a “cartoon character” in some of her past social media posts.

The Kardashians star, 41, talked about her history of photo editing during Thursday’s episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast, admitting there was a time in which she “wouldn’t dare post a photo without heavily Photoshopping.”

“There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to,” she confessed. “I also think it was the era too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now.”

Khloé Kardashian attends Michael Rubin’s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (getty images)

“I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn’t see ourselves without a filter,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued. “And there’s definitely days that I’m like, ugh, I need a filter. Don’t feel good about myself. But I’m on video. And I do like myself better in video than stills.”

Looking back, Kardashian owned up to looking like a “cartoon character” in her own photos, calling it “humiliating” that she “thought that was even a version of myself.”

“I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that,” she continued. “But I was around people who were all doing that. And if they took my photo they would make me look that way before giving it to me. And then I would think that’s how I looked. And if I got paparazzied, I’d be like, ‘I don’t look like that. I look like this photo.’ And I really had to reprogram my mind to be like, okay, we have to lay off the filters. This isn’t real. That’s not how I look. And I don’t want to look like that. It was a strange time.”

Now, even though Kardashian isn’t afraid to “take 500 photos to get the one that I like,” she says she’s laid off the editing. “I like to have good lighting,” she said. “I definitely have more controlled photos, like good lighting, and I might take a bunch to get the ones I like. But I don’t have to Photoshop every photo.”