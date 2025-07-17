‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Slams Trolls Who Made ‘Terrible’ Comments About Her Looks on Video

Tori Roloff is shutting down criticism of her appearance after sharing a wholesome video with 5-year-old daughter Lilah.

The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet baking video with Lilah, whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Baking with Lilah is my favorite thing to do,” Tori captioned the Instagram post, which showed the mother-daughter duo baking bread together.

While many of Tori’s followers praised the pair for spending quality time together, some trolls took to the comment section to make negative comments about her appearance. “Why is your face so swollen?” one person asked, as another wrote, “Tori clean your self up.”

Soon after her original post, Tori took to her Instagram Story to call out the people who had left negative comments. “Okay. I just need to say this. So many people have left terrible comments on my reel making sourdough with Lilah. Seriously?!” she began.

“You missed the point. It wasn’t about me and how I looked at 830 in the morning,” wrote the mother of three, who also shares 8-year-old son Jackson and 3-year-old son Josiah with her husband. “It wasn’t about the camera angle I used and how my skin looks terrible. It wasn’t about how my hair wasn’t done or AGAIN I look pregnant.”

“The point was I was making time for my daughter in our kitchen together today,” the TLC alum continued. “The point was it brought her so much joy to be a part of it. The point was to encourage other moms to include their kids in the kitchen- which is something I have been open about struggling with! The point was to show real life. Move on if you aren’t here for that.”

Following her clap-back, Tori was met with plenty of support in the comment section of her original video. “Ignore the rude comments- I didn’t see them- but saw you post about what people were saying!” one person wrote. “Keeping being YOU and the best mama you can be- your kiddos will remember these special times!”

“Get a life people she looks like [the] rest of us moms enjoying time with our kiddos,” another person commented. “she truly is a down to earth awesome mom.”

A third pointed out the high standards women are held to, writing, “Being a woman is exhausting ffs! Let’s literally make bread with our messy kids but make sure we have a full face of makeup and our hair done to do it?” They continued, “I wish women would hold men to ANY standard vs holding other women to unrealistic standards. We can do better!”