Who Is Hamster in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

Group A has been stealing the show on The Masked Singer (which you can watch live thanks to FuboTV’s free trial for new subscribers). One of that group’s standouts is Hamster, who joined the rest of Group A, which included Skunk, Puffer Fish, Baby and Bull. Considering that Hamster is one of the new kids on the block, you’re likely wondering who he is.

Season 6, Episode 2 — “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back To School”

Hamster started out by joking that he wanted to be the identity because his body is shaped sort of like a hamster. As he jogged in his hamster wheel, he said that he’s felt like he’s been stuck in a rut, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hamster then walked around his cage, which included a plate of fresh veggies and a figure of a goldfish. A poster of Alcatraz Island was also placed in his hamster cage. Hamster added that he’s used to being in “arenas,” but that he is taking on a new challenge with The Masked Singer.

Starting from his wheel, Hamster began a rendition of Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” that had the judges shocked due to his deep vocals. To go along with the “Back to School” theme, the show gave a bit of insight about the singers via what’s inside their lockers. For the Hamster, his locker contained a baseball bat and, as Cannon joked, the pure smell of a hamster cage. Considering Hamster’s humorous side, Jeong said that he thinks he could be Bill Murray or Brendan Fraser. McCarthy shared a litany of guesses including Albert Brooks, Tim Allen, and Andy Richter. Scherzinger was on the same path, guessing Jack Black.

Season 6, Episode 4 – “House Party”

Hamster took things back a bit as he explained that he used to live it up in his 20’s with his friends in a “huge city.” As he reflected on how much fun he had, The Masked Singer showcased a framed photo of a Basset Hound. The Hamster said, as he was handed a scepter and a glass bottle appeared in the background, that the group fell from grace at one point. Still, the group is friends to this day. As for the Hamster’s party favor, he brought a drinker helmet that read, “Party Animal.”

Hamster showcased a different side to himself for a performance of Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” Picking up on his comedic chops, Ken Jeong thought that it could be a Saturday Night Live alum such as David Spade or Will Ferrell. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke both thought that it could be Rob Schneider. Nicole Scherzinger suggested both John Leguizamo and Paul Rudd.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET. To follow along with all of the action this season, you can watch live episodes via FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users. Just as with seasons in the past, all of the episodes will be available to watch on Hulu the day after they air.