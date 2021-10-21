Who Is Pepper in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

Throughout Season 6 of The Masked Singer, Wildcard contenders have entered the fray. During Episode 4, the show introduced fans to the latest Wildcard contestant, the Pepper. Who is the Pepper? Check out all of the clues that you need to know about the mystery singer. Additionally, if you want to catch The Masked Singer live for yourself, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Season 6, Episode 6 – “Time Warp”

The Pepper took things back to when she first hit it big, which transported her into a scene straight out of ancient Greece. She explained that she was pulled in a ton of different directions. The Pepper eventually took control of her situation and managed to snag a shield that appeared to have a fallen angel on it. She also nabbed a series of awards that she put on display. As she shared some behind-the-scenes info about the show, including the fact that she signed on for it only days before, Pepper said that she sees herself as a sort of “wizard.” Pepper’s time-traveling clue was an original iPod.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pepper picked it up for a rendition of Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry.” Jenny McCarthy thought that Pepper could be P!nk. Ken Jeong thought it could be Broadway star Idina Menzel. Nicole Scherzinger was torn but ultimately guesses Ellie Goulding.

Season 6, Episode 4 – “House Party”

The Pepper is here to spice things up! They explained in their clue package, while dancing in front of a “Chiliwood” sign, that they’re always looking for ways to “not be bland.” The Pepper, looking at a phone blowing up with notifications, said that this past year has been crazy as something that they did went viral. The mystery singer showcased a winning move of three X’s in a row during a game of tic-tac-toe, which had the judges thinking that they’re a TikTok star. Last but not least, Pepper brought a pair of roller skates to the party because you don’t need a driver’s license for them.

The Pepper shocked the judges with their powerful voice, which was put on full display during their rendition of Labrinth’s “Jealous.” Instead of guessing a TikTok star, Ken Jeong thought that it could be Kesha because of her hit song, “Tik Tok.” Nicole Scherzinger guessed Hailee Steinfeld. Jenny McCarthy thought that it could be a major pop star such as Lady Gaga or Miley Cyrus.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Just in case you haven’t been able to watch the episodes live, there’s no need to worry. FuboTV, which allows you to watch the singing competition live, is offering a free trial to new subscribers. As always, all episodes of The Masked Singer will be available to watch on Hulu the day after they air.