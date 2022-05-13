'Teen Mom: Legacy' Reportedly Set to Combine Casts Into One Series

✖

Teen Mom: Legacy will reportedly bring stars from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 into one MTV reality show. Pre-production work on the series reportedly started in March, sources told The Ashley's Reality Roundup earlier this week, and some filming has already begun. The lineup could include eight Teen Mom stars.

Teen Mom: Legacy is the "working title," a source told The Ashley. "It could change but they're pretty set on that. They think the girls on this show have a 'legacy' because they've been on TV for so long." The source said Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, and Briana DeJesus are being filmed, but that does not mean they will all make the final cut. It "will depend on how exciting their footage is," the source said.

Everyone involved in the franchise believes the original shows are "stale and forced" now, so the cast is "desperately trying to come up with storylines," the source said. They believe that by combining the casts from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, there could be a greater probability of more dramatic material making the episodes. "The producers hope this will keep everything exciting for the fans, and also for the girls who are filming," The Ashley's source said.

The Ashley's Reality Roundup first reported on MTV's plans to combine Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 back in March. The radical change to the franchise would leave at least Kailyn Lowry and Mackenzie McKee on the sidelines, as they are the only two not being filmed at all. Another source said McKee was "ghosted" by MTV and never invited, while Lowry was asked and declined.

A production source said the cast is unhappy that MTV plans to only pay them for the episodes they appear in. "If their voice or image doesn't appear in the episode, they are not paid, so with each episode only featuring select girls, this will be a real hack in their paycheck, especially to the girls who don't really show much while filming," the source claimed. Another source said the goal is to get Teen Mom Legacy on air later this year. They told The Ashley in March that this is a "last-ditch effort" to keep the Teen Mom franchise going while ratings continue to drop and costs climb.

Meanwhile, Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant will continue to be its own show because MTV is "hoping to really build that one up," another source told The Ashley. MTV has not officially announced Teen Mom: Legacy yet.