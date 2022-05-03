'Teen Mom' Personality Becomes Victim of Credit Card Fraud

✖

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards is opening up about a serious situation that she dealt with recently. Monsters and Critics noted that Edwards revealed that she was a victim of credit card fraud. The former reality star shared the news on Instagram and called out the thief in the process.

On her Instagram Story, Edwards told her fans that an individual got a hold of her "debit card numbers" and that they made a fraudulent purchase. She explained that she found out about the matter after they made a $28 purchase from a pawn shop. Edwards said in a video, "Whoever decided that it was going to be a good idea to steal my debit card numbers and go buy something from the EZ Pawn, um, on Rossville Boulevard, and if you're from Chattanooga ... Please… why did you do that?"

"Please don't do it again," she continued. "I had to spend my entire morning shutting off my cards, getting new ones, all because of somebody buying $28 worth of something at the EZ Pawn." Interestingly enough, Edwards went on to criticize the individual for making such a small purchase at the pawn shop, as she added, "Also, how you gonna steal somebody's card and only spend $28? At least buy something good at the EZ Pawn. Those pawn shops have some good stuff. My grandfather took me to them when I was growing up. It's one of my favorite pastime indulgences is going and scouring the pawn shops."

Teen Mom fans won't be able to see this saga play out on the show. Edwards, her husband Ryan Edwards, and his parents Jen and Larry were all fired from Teen Mom OG in March 2021. At the time, it was reported that they were let go after an intense fight between Larry and Taylor McKinney, Maci Bookout's husband, that took place at the Teen Mom OG reunion. Bookout shares her eldest son, Bentley, with her ex, Ryan. Following the news, Edwards spoke out about the firings and claimed that MTV was simply going in a different direction regarding the future of the show.

She claimed that Bookout's team went directly to MTV about the matter. Edwards went on to claim that Bookout's agent "said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci's abilities and her... whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that." When asked whether anything specifically led to that request, she added, "Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired. They said that when she didn't fulfill her obligations or like basically didn't have enough content that they call us back."