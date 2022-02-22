‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Discusses Leah Messer’s Dating Life in ‘Girls’ Night In’ Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Teen Mom OG family can’t get enough of how supportive Leah Messer’s daughters are when it comes to her dating life! In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Lowell and their loved ones watch Teen Mom 2 back as Messer has a heart-to-heart with daughters Aleeah Grace, 12, Aliannah Hope, 12, and Adalynn Faith, 9.

The topic of love and dating comes up first when Messer teases the girls about missing their friends at school amid the pandemic. “What about you, Grace? You missing that crush?” the reality personality teases her preteen. Both Portwood and Bookout are shocked the girls are old enough that they have crushes at all, but Floyd knows all about young love.

“Ryder has a crush on her cousin Elijah from Atlanta,” Floyd says of her 4-year-old daughter, “and I have to explain to Ryder that from where we’re from, we just don’t do that.” When Floyd’s mom Margaret says she thinks Ryder will be the type to “fall hard” in the future, as she’s “in love with love,” The Challenge alum admits she’s”scared” of the schoolday crushes to come. “But I feel like I look young enough to where if somebody does something to Ryder, I can probably fit the school uniform, go up to the school and I will fight a kid,” she jokes.

Back in Messer’s house, the girls insist their mom go on a date soon to “actually find someone nice,” earning laughter from Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra. Portwood recalls to Kristina Shirley, “I remember like a year ago when [13-year-old daughter] Leah was like ‘Can you just find like a really nice guy and get married?’ And I’m like… I said ‘Honey, that ain’t gonna solve all my problems.’”

When it comes to what kind of guy Messer’s daughters want for her, the ability to take the trash out turns out to be a number one priority. “That is all we’re good for, taking the trash out,” Baltierra jokes, as Portwood shrugs, “That’s a good quality, taking out trash.” Messer assures her girls that she only wants to bring someone into her life and their family who is a “positive role model,” and she doesn’t mind it just being her and her daughters.

“You have your cats,” Addie assures her, earning laughter from all the Teen Mom OG stars watching back. “That old cat lady,” Bookout says as she cracks up, with Portwood adding, “Cats do make you feel better.” Floyd notes, “I hope that the graphic after her [segment] is like her and some cats – you know how they always do a little thing?”

On a more serious note, Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, sympathize with how hard it must be to date as a single mom with older kids who have “some serious questions.” Floyd adds, “But I get what she’s saying, you don’t want to just bring anybody around your kids. And even if she starts dating, it’s not like they’re gonna meet that person. But that’s crazy that her daughters are like, ‘We want you to go out on a date and stuff.’” Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, right after Teen Mom: Family Reunion at 8 p.m. ET, on MTV.