'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Rushes Daughter to Hospital Amid 'Scary' Ordeal

Briana DeJesus dealt with every parent's worst nightmare on Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2. The reality star recounted how she had to take her daughter Stella to the hospital after complaining about her heart. DeJesus also reflected on how this medical emergency came years after Stella was diagnosed as having holes in her heart, which made the ordeal all the more stressful.

DeJesus started off the episode by saying that she had to take Stella to the hospital the night before. She explained how her daughter complained about her heart "hurting" and that it was beating too fast. DeJesus recounted the incident, "Obviously, it was a very, very scary situation." After their visit to the hospital, the reality star scheduled a cardiologist appointment for her daughter on the following day.

DeJesus explained what was going on to her mother, Roxanne, and sister, Brittany, while also sharing a bit about Stella's medical history. She said that Stella had been complaining of heart problems for about a month before their hospital visit, which indicated to DeJesus that it was an issue to take seriously. The Teen Mom 2 star said that her alarm bells went off regarding her daughter's complaints due to her past medical issues. When Stella was around a week old, doctors discovered that there were two holes in her heart.

DeJesus was asked how Stella's father, Luis, is handling the situation. While he asked how Stella was doing, he said that he didn't want to come to her cardiologist appointment because they would be filming it for Teen Mom 2. Understandably, DeJesus was disappointed that he wasn't going to show up for their daughter but said that she's been handling single-parent duties for so long that it's second nature in cases such as these.

Once the cardiologist, who also treated Stella when she was an infant, ran some tests, they decided on a new course of action. The doctor said that the holes in Stella's heart closed. However, they're not sure what's going on with her heart now. So, they recommended that Stella wear a heart monitor for a month so that they can get to the bottom of her problem. Since this is such a serious matter facing the DeJesus family, there will likely be more updates to come during the course of the season.