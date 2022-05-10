Kailyn Lowry Possibly Quits 'Teen Mom 2' After Heated Clash With Producers

✖

Could Kailyn Lowry's time on Teen Mom 2 be nearing its end? Based on a recent promo for the upcoming finale, it certainly appears to be the case. After an interesting chat with producers, and an even more interesting social media comment, Lowry could be done with the MTV series for good.

In the preview, which was posted to Instagram, Lowry can be seen voicing her concerns about filming content related to her kids' fathers. She said that she was tired of the producers "hounding" her regarding her fraught co-parenting relationship with Chris Lopez and her ongoing relationship saga with Javi Marroquin. The star said that she felt as though she was being treated differently when it came to the topic and claimed that they don't ask her co-star Leah Messer similar questions about her co-parenting relationships.

"I don't want to give you the stuff that I'm doing when I'm not respected in the same way as them," Lowry said. At one point during the conversation, which even involved executive producer Larry Musnik, she said that MTV is "going to fire" her after voicing her issues with the show. Musnik then said that they ask Lowry about co-parenting because there are "a lot of moving pieces" with "four boys, three dads." Then, after a separate producer asked her about her podcasting ventures, the Teen Mom 2 star said that she makes more money doing that than she does filming the MTV series. Musnik said that it was all made possible because of the show, which prompted Lowry to flip everyone off. She added while she did so, "Love y'all."

Naturally, viewers couldn't help but weigh in on the drama in the comments section of the post, per Ashley's Reality Roundup. Lowry's co-star Briana DeJesus, whom she has had a difficult relationship with, even commented, "Boooo! Get TF off the show then." Lowry also addressed the clip in the comments section and it sounded very much like a farewell message to fans of the series.

"Thankful for the opportunities & never discredit that I was able to branch out bc of it," Lowry wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey! Can't wait to watch everyone's stories unfold in future episodes!" Is she truly off of the MTV series? Only time will tell.