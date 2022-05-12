'Teen Mom 2' Fans Weigh in on Kailyn Lowry's Future With Show After Tense Finale

The Teen Mom 2 season finale has some fans questioning whether it's Kailyn Lowry's swan song. A day after Teen Mom released a sneak peek of the episode in which Lowry voices her concerns with the show, viewers got to see the situation play out. Now, many Teen Mom fans are saying that it might be time for Lowry to leave the show if she does not want to film certain aspects of her life.

During the episode, Lowry had a tense chat with the producers. She claimed that she was being treated differently than her castmates, as she said that they were continuously "hounding" her to talk about her co-parenting relationships. The reality star also said at one point that she makes more money podcasting than she does on the MTV series. This prompted producer Larry Musnik to say that her podcasting career wouldn't be possible without her first appearing on Teen Mom. Lowry then proceeded to flip everyone off as she said, "Love y'all." Later on, Lowry commented on the video and shared a message that suspiciously sounded like a farewell to the fans of the series.

Well, it appears as though some of those fans are ready to say goodbye to Lowry. Based on their responses to the finale, they wouldn't be too upset if the longtime Teen Mom star decided to leave the show.