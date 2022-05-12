'Teen Mom 2' Fans Weigh in on Kailyn Lowry's Future With Show After Tense Finale

By Stephanie Downs

The Teen Mom 2 season finale has some fans questioning whether it's Kailyn Lowry's swan song. A day after Teen Mom released a sneak peek of the episode in which Lowry voices her concerns with the show, viewers got to see the situation play out. Now, many Teen Mom fans are saying that it might be time for Lowry to leave the show if she does not want to film certain aspects of her life. 

During the episode, Lowry had a tense chat with the producers. She claimed that she was being treated differently than her castmates, as she said that they were continuously "hounding" her to talk about her co-parenting relationships. The reality star also said at one point that she makes more money podcasting than she does on the MTV series. This prompted producer Larry Musnik to say that her podcasting career wouldn't be possible without her first appearing on Teen Mom. Lowry then proceeded to flip everyone off as she said, "Love y'all." Later on, Lowry commented on the video and shared a message that suspiciously sounded like a farewell to the fans of the series.

Well, it appears as though some of those fans are ready to say goodbye to Lowry. Based on their responses to the finale, they wouldn't be too upset if the longtime Teen Mom star decided to leave the show. 

Why?

Some fans are confused about why Lowry is on the show if she doesn't want to discuss her personal life. But, they have a simple solution for the dilemma.

Won't Miss Her

If Lowry does decide to leave the franchise, there are some fans who won't miss her. As this individual noted, she's already taken a step back from filming the show.

'Draining'

This fan wants MTV to take action on the matter. Clearly, they're not here for Lowry on the show.

Sad to See

For longtime fans of the show, it's sad to see how Lowry is treating the MTV series. She's been a staple in the franchise for so long.

Stay Humble

Another fan couldn't help but agree with what Musnik said to Lowry. The show has given her a major platform, after all.

Bye

This fan didn't mince words about the situation. They want Lowry to get the "boot."

Huh?

With Lowry voicing her issues with the show, it has prompted fans to do the same about her. But, it seems as though they'd be fine if she bowed out after this season.

