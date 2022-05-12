'Teen Mom 2' Fans Weigh in on Kailyn Lowry's Future With Show After Tense Finale
The Teen Mom 2 season finale has some fans questioning whether it's Kailyn Lowry's swan song. A day after Teen Mom released a sneak peek of the episode in which Lowry voices her concerns with the show, viewers got to see the situation play out. Now, many Teen Mom fans are saying that it might be time for Lowry to leave the show if she does not want to film certain aspects of her life.
During the episode, Lowry had a tense chat with the producers. She claimed that she was being treated differently than her castmates, as she said that they were continuously "hounding" her to talk about her co-parenting relationships. The reality star also said at one point that she makes more money podcasting than she does on the MTV series. This prompted producer Larry Musnik to say that her podcasting career wouldn't be possible without her first appearing on Teen Mom. Lowry then proceeded to flip everyone off as she said, "Love y'all." Later on, Lowry commented on the video and shared a message that suspiciously sounded like a farewell to the fans of the series.
Well, it appears as though some of those fans are ready to say goodbye to Lowry. Based on their responses to the finale, they wouldn't be too upset if the longtime Teen Mom star decided to leave the show.
PLEASEEEEE GET HER OFF THE SCREEN! She never wants to talk about anything. #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/F5vrvFUSX1— Nadirah (@Go_Nadz824) May 11, 2022
I promise you we will not miss Kail. If she don’t want to film let her ass go. We spend the entire season hearing excuses about why she’s not filing anyway #teenmom2— Ruth Bader Big Splurge (@bigbabydeer) May 11, 2022
I really wish #TeenMom2 stop basically begging Kail to film. Drop her contract and move forward. Her scenes are draining🙄— BIG GOTTI♍️ (@Real_For_Sale) May 11, 2022
Kail’s behavior towards the show is really starting to piss me off and she used to be one of my top favorites . #TeenMom2— ⇢ JNGR ☥ (@jassruiz13) May 11, 2022
LARRY SAID WHAT HE SAID. Without Teen Mom Kail you would be nowhere close to where you are in life right now. So humble yourself ma’am. #TeenMom2— Jass. (@torresduhh_) May 11, 2022
please give kail the boot #teenmom2 pic.twitter.com/rUj9dGUIi2— money mitch (@DOWNundaaa) May 11, 2022
Kailyn is on this show for what? To get paid to say nothing and be unprofessional and rude to the staff? #TeenMom2— J (@janetca8) May 11, 2022
With Lowry voicing her issues with the show, it has prompted fans to do the same about her. But, it seems as though they'd be fine if she bowed out after this season.