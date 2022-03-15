‘Teen Mom’: Tyler Baltierra Gives Troubling Update on Dad Butch

Tyler Baltierra is sharing a concerning update about dad Butch Baltierra with fans after his father relapsed amid his drug addiction journey back in 2019. The Teen Mom OG star shared the latest news about his father on Kailyn Lowry’s new podcast, Barely Famous, on March 11, revealing that he believes Butch is still using drugs while dating “some crazy chick.”

“I talked to him like a month ago,” Tyler said of his dad. “He is in Texas, with some crazy chick that he’s dating…when he’s using he’s in this different character mode that I can only deal with so much. …I think he is [using drugs], based on my knowledge of him and everything, yeah for sure.” Tyler added that Butch’s new friend is an “endless enabler” due to her financial situation, which has led to a “toxic” situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s with this chick who has got lots of money, so he’s kind of got this endless enabler, really. They’re in a toxic-they ain’t in a good situation,” Tyler said, noting that in his own relationship with his dad, “I’ve gotten to a point where I’ve just accepted him. He’s an addict. Relapse is part of it.”

Butch has had some legal issues lately, having been arrested in March 2020 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and having an open container. Police determined him to also have THC, amphetamine and desmethyldiazepam in his blood at the time. Months later in June 2020, Butch was once again arrested and charged with hindering, according to The Sun, to which he pleaded guilty. He was ordered to pay fines and the case was closed in December 2020.

In 2020, Tyler opened up about his dad’s relapse on Teen Mom OG, choosing not to invite his dad to daughter Vaeda’s first birthday due to his current mental state. The year prior, Tyler previously told Lowry on Coffee Convos that his dad was “in the middle of a relapse” at the time, noting, “That’s the reality of that situation right now.” He continued of what was next for the family, “We go back to square one, do this relapse thing and kind of ride this train out and see what happens.”