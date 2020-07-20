'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Blasts Nathan Griffith's Parenting Amid Abuse Accusations

✖

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason claims his wife Jenelle Evans' ex Nathan Griffith has "never been involved much" in his son Kaiser's life. Eason's comments came after Griffith accused Eason of abusing his son. Eason has faced multiple abuse allegations from Griffith in the past. Eason herself made abuse allegations when filing for a restraining order last year.

On Wednesday, Eason shared a photo of Kaiser and Ensley, his 2-year-old daughter with Evans. One fan asked Eason if Griffith was still involved in Kaiser's life. "He has never been involved much at all," Eason replied. "I know, but I know he was getting him there for a while... has that stopped?" the fan asked. "He has supervised visits with his mom like always, but he lives out of town so..."

Eason's claims came after Griffith shared a series of now-deleted tweets calling out the Columbus County Emergency Services in North Carolina for not listening to his concerns. "Since NOOOOO one is hearing, I will say this. [Columbus County ES] will not help, social services tried their hardest, but NOOOO one listened … [It] makes me [realize] there is something wrong with the justice system," Griffith wrote, reports InTouch Weekly. "How do you [explain] marks on my son's back, [his] black eye, whip marks on his rear end, continuous police investigation. Charges against David Eason for multiple violence and aggressive behavior … NOTHING HAPPENS. What am I supposed to do besides being a panic parent!"

This was followed by a July 1 tweet from Evans, who said Kaiser was "safe" and had "proof he was okay for his [weekly] visit" with Griffith. "I didn't have one concerning phone call made to me or any reports of injuries," Evans wrote. "He's just an adorable happy normal little man."

Griffith has been concerned about his son's safety with Eason around for years. In a January 2019 Teen Mom 2 episode, he refused to leave Griffith with Evans and Eason because he believed Eason was abusive. Once the episode aired, Griffith shared photos of Kaiser's bruised behind and lashed out at MTV for the way it edited the episode. Griffith's mother Doris Davidson and Evans' mother, Barbara Evans, have also accused Eason of being violent with Kaiser.

In April 2019, Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget, leading to the couple losing custody of their children until the case was dismissed in July 2019. In October 2019, Evans said she was filing for divorce. She also filed for a restraining order, listing 11 alleged instances of abuse by Eason. However, the couple reunited in March 2020 and have been together ever since. Last month, Evans claimed she was breaking up with Eason again after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a friend, but they were seen holding hands a week later.