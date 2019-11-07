‘Teen Mom 2′: 7 Biggest Revelations From Jenelle Evans’ Restraining Order Against David Eason

The drama surrounding Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s separation continues to escalate! The Teen Mom 2 alum was granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday night after submitting documents with evidence that hers and her kids lives might be in danger after she announced she was separating from her husband.

The documents filed provided several shocking incidents that contributed to Evans’ decision to leave Eason. She made the announcement of their slit after two years of marriage on Thursday via Instagram. Eason has since responded with several Instagram Story posts criticizing his estranged wife, and even threatening to file a missing persons report.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at the surprising revelations, including previously unheard of incidents of abuse during their two-year relationship, below:

Stay Away

The former MTV star filed for protection against her three children, Jace, 10, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2. She shares Ensley with Eason, and the restraining order also awarded her with full custody of the 2-year-old girl.

“I married David on September 23, 2017. Since then, he has been abusive and violent towards me. Because of his behavior, I want to leave him. As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats,” the JE Cosmetics founder wrote in the documents, as first reported by Us Weekly. “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and for my children’s well-being.”

Abuse

Evans listed 11 incidents in the documents of physical or verbal abuse. The first one, she claimed, took place three months after their wedding.

She wrote Eason got angry and “grabbed and squeezed my arm, causing a bruise.” Eason also reportedly included a photo of the bruise.

She added, “That same day, David took my car without asking and would not tell me where the car was. Without the car, I couldn’t easily leave home.”

Relocating

View this post on Instagram I’m happy if they’re happy 🥰 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Oct 13, 2019 at 4:44pm PDT

Evans first announced her and the kids had left the North Carolina home they shared with Eason the she first revealed news of the split.

The documents have since revealed that as she continues to keep her exact location hidden from her husband, she and her children are residing somewhere in Tennessee.

Legal Fees

Evans is reportedly not seeking child support from her estranged husband in their custody battle. However, E! News reported she requested Eason be responsible for all legal fees regarding the case.

Stop Posting

The order also stipulates Eason is not allowed to make contact with Evans or her children. He was also ordered to stop posting about Evans or the family on social media.

Eason seemed to stick with not mentioning Evans but still commented on the dissolution of his marriage Wednesday when he posted himself not wearing his wedding ring anymore.

Kaiser Incident

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 18, 2019 at 1:58pm PDT

In the documents, Evans recalled an incident between her and Eason involving her son Kaiser.

“David told me, ‘You can die for all I care. You’re a piece of s—. Biggest piece of s— I’ve ever seen.’ When he said this, I was recording him on my phone. when David saw that I was recording, he flipped off the camera. That same day, I took a video of David locking my car door with the car running and my son, Kaiser, inside the car. He did this because he was angry with me. I had to tell Kaiser to unlock the car. While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser.”

Threatening her Life

Evans also wrote many claims Eason made many threats against her and claimed she’s “afraid that David will harm me or my children.” After she arranged childcare while she left town for business meetings, she recalled Eason accusing her of cheating and sending her a photo of an unidentified man.

“He said, ‘This is your new boyfriend. I’m going to break his neck and feed you his head.’ He followed that text with another text: ‘My goal in life is to make sure you regret leaving me like this.’” She responded to tell him she wouldn’t be coming home and asked that he stop sending threats. “He responded by texting ‘f— you a–hole’ and ‘You’re a piece of s—.’”