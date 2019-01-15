Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Reveals Photos of Alleged Abuse Marks on Son Kaiser After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Premiere

Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, is accusing Evans’ husband, David Eason, of hitting Griffiths and Evan’s son Kaiser.

After the season 9 premiere of Teen Mom 2 aired Monday night, Griffith shared graphic photos of bruises on Kaiser’s bottom, which he claims are switch marks from where Eason hit him.

“@MTV please stop playing an innocent bystander,” Griffith tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Editing is hell. This is my son. My pride and joy. Tons of unedited pill bottles, alcohol bottle, neglect, and indecent conversations are film[ed] around children. It shows nothing but greed. People love resolutions and a happy ending.”

In the tweet that contained the photos of Kaiser’s bruises, Griffith said “no one, no magazine or no sponsor wants to publish this because of guidelines.”

During Monday night’s premiere, Griffith explained how he discovered the bruises on Kaiser’s bottom. He said Kaiser was staying with him and his girlfriend, Ashley, for Griffith’s weekend visit when Kaiser asked Ashley to help him in the bathroom. While Ashley was helping, she allegedly noticed the marks and called Griffith into the room.

“I look at my son’s butt and there are switch marks all across,” Griffith said in the episode, adding that he asked Kaiser where they came from and that Kaiser said, “David, he hit me with a stick.”

Griffith said that upon hearing that, he refused to return Kaiser to Evans and Eason once his visitation was over. “I said, ‘We’re not giving Kaiser back.’ I was like, ‘I’m afraid for his welfare, and I feel that he’s in danger. I’m not giving him back,’” he told a friend during the scene.

The next day, Griffith’s mother was forced to return Kaiser because Evans had called Child Protective Services and the police said Kaiser needed to return to his mother per the custody agreement.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t want David anywhere around him. I don’t feel safe with my son around him. He has a violent criminal record,” Griffith said.

Griffith filed reports with CPS documenting the bruises, which led to supervised mediation between him and Evans to discuss custody issues moving forward.

“Nathan’s probably gonna use this stuff with the police to try and get more custody of something,” Evans explained to her mother, denying that the bruise on Kaiser came from anywhere other than a “slip n’ slide” at her toddler’s school. “Nathan is trying to do anything in his power to try and sabotage my husband.”

Eason was fired by MTV from the series after posting a homophobic rant and has since drawn criticism for his advocacy for violence against transgender people and his promotion of the confederate flag. He is still not allowed to film with Evans for the series, something she claims causes her husband’s behavior.

“Then everybody wonders why my husband acts the way he does, freaks out the way he does,” she explains, tearing up. “It just pisses me off the way everyone thinks about David, because he doesn’t do anything wrong and he does everything in his power to make our family happy.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Twitter / @GroundLevelUp