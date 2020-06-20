Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Reconciliation Confirmed as They Hold Hands at Park

About a week after Jenelle Evans and David Eason split following his arrest for assault, the couple seemingly reunited. Now, a new report from The Sun purports that the two are indeed back together as they were spotted holding hands at a park in North Carolina. Evans originally said that she was moving on from her relationship with Eason following his arrest for allegedly assaulting her friend, James Spivey, with a weapon.

On Friday, The Sun published several photos of Evans and Eason hanging out at a park with their dog. In various photos, the couple can be seen hugging and holding hands, a clear sign that they are back on good terms with one another following that aforementioned arrest incident. The Sun previously confirmed that the two were back together. Evans' friend, Spivey, told the publication that the pair were still living together in North Carolina, despite what the former Teen Mom 2 star told Celebernation about her living situation. He said, "She's claiming she's with relatives, but it's the opposite. She's staying at the property. They’re back together. ...She made it very clear she doesn’t want to be alone. She doesn't want to live on the property alone."

The news of Evans and Eason's reunion comes a little over a week after his arrest. On June 12, Eason was arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Eason was accused of hitting Spivey in the back of the neck with a Springfield handgun, allegedly telling him, "I will blow your f—ing brains out." Following his arrest, he was released on an unsecured bond. At the time, Evans shared that she was leaving her husband in light of this situation. She told Celebernation, "I'm shaking and saddened by this, it's time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere. I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn't agree with the unsecured bond." Evans was apparently going to file a restraining order against Eason after this incident, according to Spivey. However, that reportedly did not end up happening.

"She hasn’t filed the restraining order. On Friday she had the paperwork for the restraining order, but did not file it on Monday like she said," Spivey continued to tell The Sun. "When she reached out to me and Josh, she said she had to get out of the relationship. She said she was filing a restraining order, but she didn’t do it."