Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Breaks Silence After Losing Custody of Son Kaiser

Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith has broken his silence, after losing custody of the son they share together, Kaiser. Evans previously had primary custody of the child, but he was removed from her home by Child Protective Services in May, following an incident where her husband David Eason admitted to killed the family dog. Griffith had hoped to regain primary custody of Kaiser considering the circumstances, but that did not end up being the case.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Griffith explained that he had finally calmed down and was focusing on his “faith” to help him get through.

He also shared a link to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, where anyone who may so choose can submit a survey on the custody matter.

I’ve calm down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment. I’m not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit: https://t.co/7eYlIm8dsX to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge’s name is Pauline Hankins. TY #TeamGriffith — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) July 7, 2019

The responses to Griffith’s request for “input” has been somewhat mixed, with most people expressing that they think it might not be the best idea to ask for strangers to make pleas on his behalf.

“Why would y’all want this for the mother of your child. It would benefit your child for y’all to co-parent! You ALL need a class in that. Why do you want her completely out of your sons life! She is the birth mother regardless of her bad choices,” one person tweeted back.

Having a bunch of fans most who are probably teens or immature young adults harass the courts, will not look good for you. The judge did her job. There were accusations but there was no actual proof of any abuse or neglect. — ♏ąʍąβɾҽҽՀì 🐲🖋🤓 (@Mamabreezi) July 7, 2019

However, many have been extremely supportive and encouraging, with several of Griffith’s followers stating that they already have or plan to take the survey.

“Everybody go and do the survey file the complaint,” one person wrote, “it’s very easy to come on social media and voice your concerns take a little time and do it at the place that it will really matter!! [SAVE KAISER] & [SAVE MARYSSA].”

Kaiser is so happy when hes in your care. So therefore you should have full custody of the 5 year old and jenelle should have supervised visitation. #teamGriffith you are actually a better parent than David, and it’s easy to see Kaiser is a happier little boy living with you — Angel Mofford (@angel_devil4eva) July 7, 2019

At this time, there is no word on when Griffith might be able to re-petition the court for primary custody of Kaiser.