‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Reveals Why Nathan Griffith Shouldn’t Have More Custody Rights for Kaiser

On Monday’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans makes the case for keeping her ex, Nathan Griffith, from getting more custody of their son, Kaiser.

Evans is still holding onto custody of Keiser, 4, despite Griffith’s attempts to take more control of the toddler’s life. In a new promo for Teen Mom 2, Evans spends some time with her mother, Barbara Evans, and they talk about why she wants to keep Griffith from gaining custody.

“Me and Nathan have another court date, but it’s continued two months down the road,” Evans said in the clip. “This is from Doris [Griffith’s mother] taking out papers a long time ago.”

Evans explained that, at the time, Griffith was still only allowed supervised visits with their son. She said that it was up to her to decide when she could trust him to be alone with Kaiser.

“I just know how he is as a dad,” she said. “He is a good dad, but he can’t keep eyes on Kaiser 24/7, and that’s the problem. I’d rather he be somewhere where he’s going to be stable. I never have to worry, ‘is Kaiser going to be in Florida?’ ‘Who is he around?’ ‘Is Nathan arguing with his girlfriend in front of Kaiser?’ ‘Does he physically abuse his girlfriend like he did to his past girlfriend… and like he did to me?’ Like, I don’t know.”

Barbara lamented the court dates as a “waste of time” and a “waste of money.” Evans did not mention Griffith’s calls to Child Protective Services, which will also feature heavily in their custody battle this season. The concerned father called CPS after finding bruises on his son during a visit. He feared that Evans’ husband, David Eason — whom she recently separated from — was abusing Kaiser.

“Instead of texting my husband and saying, ‘Hey, did you hit him? Where this bruise come from?’ [Griffith] said, ‘There’s a bruise on Kaiser’s butt, and we reported it to the cops,’” Evans fumed in a previous teaser. “My husband’s like, ‘You’re crazy. I don’t know what you’re talking about. That must’ve been from the Slip ‘N Slide that Kaiser had at his school.’”

The show is still tracing events from a few months ago, but in real time, Evans is now separated from Eason. The relationship is mired in controversy and conflicting stories, so fans will have to watch the show to see things for themselves.



Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.