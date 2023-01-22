'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Gives Birth, Baby Boy in NICU

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and his wife, Raiven Brown, are parents again! Raiven welcomed the couple's second son on Friday morning, she announced on Instagram Saturday. Their son is in the neonatal intensive care unit (NCIU), but Raiven wrote Sunday that he is doing much better.

"Our son was born yesterday morning it was my scheduled c-section," Raiven wrote, alongside a black and white photo of herself with their new son in the hospital. "We decided this was the best option due to risks and my firstborn being a c-section. Unfortunately, he has a few things going on so he is in the NCIU. It's so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother."

Their new son is "absolutely perfect," Raiven continued, adding that they are "so grateful" to have another "wonderful" son. They plan to share their son's name when his status is "more stable," Raiven wrote. She also asked for prayers from fans. On Sunday, she shared a note on her Instagram Story reading, "Baby is showing some promising signs."

Bear shared the same black and white photo and noted that the couple is hoping for a "speedy recovery" for their son. He then praised Raiven for doing an "amazing job" and said he does not think a man "can ever truly realize" what women go through. "Sure we know it's hard, but we can never fully grasp the difficulties that every mother has been through," Bear continued. "I could NOT be more proud of Raiven! She is so strong, so brave and so unstoppable!!! The strength of a mother is amazing! Thank you Raiven! You are the best!"

Bear and Raiven welcomed their second son weeks after the couple went through another rough patch while Raiven was pregnant. In early December, Raiven said the two broke up again. "Bear and I have separated. I am putting my health and my children first," she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story post. "We will be co-parenting, no drama, and I won't be sharing info past this point our kids will be well taken care of."

However, it seems the couple is on stronger ground since the start of 2023. They both celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Jan. 16 with loving posts about one another. "Happy anniversary to the moon and back," Raiven wrote on Instagram on Jan. 16, alongside a gallery of pictures from their time together. "First time actually having a date since river haha. We kinda did once but not really! Thanks for being my movie date. Can't wait to have our second little boy."

Raiven and Bear's relationship has been filled with ups and downs since September 2019. The couple was not together when thier first son, River, was born in March 2020. Bear did not meet River until he was six months old. Raiven accused Bear of being abusive, allegations that Bear disputed. The couple married in January 2022.

