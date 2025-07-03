One of Eddie Murphy’s Children Just Came out as Transgender

Eddie Murphy and Spice Girls singer Mel B’s child, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, has come out as a trans man, updating pronouns to “him” on social media. Both parents are reportedly fully in support of his transition.

“It’s a decision Angel made and Mel has been understanding, likewise Eddie,” an insider shared with Daily Mail. “There was no big event to mark it – Angel just wanted it to be known what pronouns are now suitable.”

Mel B marked Angel’s 18th birthday in April with a heartfelt Instagram post, showing Angel’s piercings and aesthetic. “Happy birthday to my Angel. I cannot believe you are 18. You are so special and so bright and so talented!”

She added, “I couldn’t be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are but you’ll forever be my babyyy. I hope you keep chasing your dreams and be kind to everyone around you like you always have been, my Angel. Love you always.”

Angel was born in 2007. Mel B and Murphy had a brief romance in 2006. But their relationship turned contentious when Murphy doubted Angel’s paternity. Things were settled with a child support and visitation settlement in 2009.

Luckily, things have turned around for the better, with Mel B revealing in recent years they have a good co-parenting relationship. “They spend time together,” she told Us Weekly. “They go on holiday together. It was hard for me to step out and have that relationship [with Eddie] flourish,” Mel B recalled of their initial rocky start with parenting together. “I managed to do it bit by bit.”

The actor and comedian is also father to Eric Murphy, Bria Murphy, Myles Murphy, Shayne Murphy, Zola Murphy, Bella Murphy, Christian Murphy, Izzy Murphy, and Max Murphy.

Mel B, who recently returned to America’s Got Talent, has two other daughters from her former partners. She shares her eldest, Phoenix Brown, with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, while her youngest, Madison Brown Belafonte, is from her second marriage to Stephen Belafonte. She now praises Murphy as a father. “He has [10] kids,” she noted to Us Weekly, “and he’s a proper father.”