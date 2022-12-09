'Alaskan Bush People': Bear and Raiven Brown Split Again

Alaskan Bush People stars Bear and Raiven Brown have reportedly split once again. Ashley's Reality Roundup reports that Raiven, currently expecting the pair's second child, revealed the breakup news on social media. It's far from the first time that they have gone their separate ways, with Raiven saying that there will be "no drama" between them this time.

On her Instagram Story, Raiven told her fans that she and Bear had broken up. In addition to expecting their second child together, they also share a son, River. She wrote, "Bear and I have separated. I am putting my health and my children first." Unlike in the past, Raiven wrote that there won't be any strife between the pair as they move forward as co-parents. The reality star continued, "We will be co-parenting, no drama, and I won't be sharing info past this point our kids will be well taken care of."

Raiven has subsequently removed all images of Bear from her Instagram account. As of right now, Bear has yet to comment on the split news. As previously mentioned, this isn't the first time that the couple is dealing with a separation. Their on-again, off-again relationship dates back to September 2019. The pair weren't together when Raiven gave birth to their son, River, in March 2020. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Bear didn't meet his son until he was six months old.

Over the years, Bear and Raiven have encountered numerous issues within their relationship. The two went through a particularly dramatic custody battle over their son. Additionally, Raiven filed (and later dropped) restraining orders against Bear. She has also alleged that he was abusive to her (claims that Bear refuted). Even though their relationship has been rocky, to say the least, Bear and Raiven tied the knot in January 2022.

"It feels really good to be a married man, I've loved Raiven a long time and it's a honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife," Bear told PEOPLE about their wedding. "She is the most beautiful woman I've ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she's the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone." Alas, it appears as though Bear and Raiven's marriage wasn't meant to last. After less than a year of marriage, they have gone their separate ways.