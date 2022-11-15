'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo

Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!

The Alaskan Bush People star took to Instagram on Sunday to share an intimate maternity photo. In the image, Brown wears a pink dress as she delicately cradles her growing belly, the expectant mom writing in the caption, "so blessed to still be growing this little boy. We can't wait to meet you!" The sweet post generated plenty of comments, with one person responding, "Beautiful baby bump! Can't wait to see his little face," with another person adding, "You look lovely! Continuing prayers for you, your little bun in the oven and your family!"

The post came five months after Brown and her husband first shared the exciting news that they are set to expand their family. On June 3, Brown took to TikTok to share her pregnancy news by posting a video that showed her holding up a positive pregnancy test and revealing her baby bump. In his own post, Brown wrote, "Raiven is pregnant!!!!!! Becoming a dad was one of the greatest moments of my life!!! It's still really early and we're praying for a healthy baby, but I couldn't be more excited to welcome another little one into this world!"

Since that announcement, Brown has documented her pregnancy journey for fans on social media, sharing frequent updates and photos of her growing belly. Back in September, Brown even shared that they "had a little scare with baby boy this week." Brown, who previously suffered a miscarriage, did not elaborate on the problem. On Nov. 1, Brown took to Instagram to share a new sonogram photo of her little one on the way.

Brown and Bear became engaged in August 2019, though they split two weeks later. The next day, Adams discovered she was pregnant with their son River, and the couple reunited before once again splitting just prior to River's birth. The couple had a notably difficult relationship, with Brown previously accusing Bear of being physically abusive during her pregnancy and filing for a temporary restraining order, which was dropped. However, the couple worked through their differences and rekindled their relationship, marrying in January of this year.