'Alaskan Bush People': Ami Brown Slams Lawsuit Filed Against Late Husband Billy

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown has publicly slammed a lawsuit filed against her late husband Billy. According to The Sun, in early 2021, investor Robert Maughon filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Billy's estate, as well as Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions, the late star's business. Maughon claims that the late Brown family patriarch failed to pay him profits made by Alaskan Bush People. In a response to the lawsuit, Billy's estate — run by Ami — issued legal paperwork disputing the claims.

"Plaintiff made no demands for breach or damages until 2014, and at that time making demand on the alleged January 25, 2009 contract, but not on the alleged January 6, 2009 contract, and thereafter unreasonably delaying action or communication with Billy Bryan Brown, again presenting demands and filing legal action in 2021 only after the death of Billy Bryan Brown, who could not then defend the matter with his own testimony," the papers read. Billy's estate is reportedly asking for a jury trial, as well as for the Plaintiff to cover all attorney costs. The Sun states that a settlement meeting is set for March 2023.

Billy Brown died in February 2021, after suffering a seizure. The news of Brown's death was shared on Instagram by his son Bear. In the post, Bear wrote, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure."

Bear went on to praise his father's legacy, writing, "He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!!!"

More recently, Bear shared a memorial post on his father's birthday, writing, "Today would have been my dad's 70th birthday! I miss him so much! And wish he could still be here with us! The pain of loss has not gotten any easier, not a single day goes by that I don't think about him! I wish I was more like him! Da was so strong, so smart, so caring! I will forever miss you Da! I love you and hope that you are proud of me! I'm trying my hardest to be the best I can and live up to your example! The worlds not as bright without you! Happy Birthday Da! I love you more!"