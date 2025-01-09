‘So Gutted for the Destruction and Loss’: Every Celebrity Affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires

The deadly Los Angeles wildfires have forced more than 80,000 people to evacuate their homes and damaged thousands of structures. As more than 7,500 personnel continue to battle the blazes that have burned thousands of acres across Southern California, its star-studded community are among the thousands impacted.

The first of the wildfires broke out in the seaside Pacific Palisades community Tuesday morning. Fueled by an extreme wind storm, caused by Santa Ana gusts, the Pacific Palisades Fire has engulfed more than 17,000 acres in flames. A second fire, the Eaton Fire (also called the Close Fire), erupted at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and has grown to more than 10,000 acres burned.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Firefighters are battling several other blazes in the area, including the Hurst Fire, which broke out late Tuesday night and has grown to over 800 acres, per the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Sunset fire broke out Wednesday night on the Hollywood Hills. Meanwhile, the Lidia Fire has burned at least 348 acres and is 40% contained.

The wildfires are considered to be one of the most destructive firestorms to hit the region in recent memory and have displaced more than 80,000 people. Five people have died as a result of the fires, and the thousands of structures have been destroyed, with the L.A. County Fire Department estimating that more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed in the Palisades fire and another 1,000 either damaged or destroyed in the Eaton fire, per the Los Angeles Times.

The fires have devastated star-studded communities where Hollywood A-listers like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Many Moore, Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Michael Keaton, and more live. Many have been personally impacted by the blazes, with Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, and more sharing the devastating news that they have lost their homes. Others have documented their families’ efforts to evacuate.

Mandy Moore

On her Instagram Stories Wednesday, Moore revealed that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, evacuated their Pasadena residence their three children—August, 3, Oscar, 23 months, and infant Louise Everett—along with their pets.

“Evacuated and safe with kids, dog and cats. Praying and grateful for the first responders,” she wrote.

The This Is Us star returned to the social media platform later that day to share that she was “in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family.”

“Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel. Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don’t know if our place made it,” she wrote. “My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.”

Paris Hilton

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, Hilton shared that she was “heartbroken beyond words” after losing her beachfront Malibu home in the fires.

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she wrote part alongside ABC News footage showing the burned remains of her home. “This home was where we built so many precious memories. … It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London. … While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires.”

Billy Crystal

Crystal and his wife Janice Crystal lost their home of nearly five decades to the wildfires. In a statement to PEOPLE, the actor confirmed that their Pacific Palisades, California home, where they raised their two daughters, Jennifer and Lindsay, was destroyed.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” he said. “Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Teigen confirmed Wednesday that she and her husband evacuated their Los Angeles home along with their children – Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 23 months, and Wren, 18 months. Documenting moments from her family’s evacuation on social media, the cookbook author said it was “surreal” to be leaving their home amidst the devastation, adding that she was “very scared.”

Returning to social media later in the day, Teigen revealed her family and their pets found safety at a hotel.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Photos shared by Page Six Wednesday confirmed that Meester and Brody lost their $6.5 million Pacific Palisades residence in the wildfires. The couple purchased the home in 2019 and resided there with their two children. Neither Meester nor Brody have publicly commented on the loss of their home at this time.

Eugene Levy

The Schitt’s Creek star confirmed to the Los Angeles Times Tuesday that he evacuated his home. The actor said “the smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn’t see any flames but the smoke was very dark.”

His son, Dan Levy, also reacted to the devastating fires, writing on his Instagram Stories, “Heartbroken for my family, my friends and the people of L.A. affected by these catastrophic fires.”

Mark Hamill

Photo Credit: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

The Star Wars legend shared on Instagram Tuesday that he evacuated from Malibu at 7 p.m.

“7pm – Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there (were) small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH,” he wrote, adding that he, his wife Marilou, and their dog Trixie arrived safely at his daughter “Chelsea’s house in Hollywood” at around 8:15 p.m. Hamill described the scene as the “most horrific fire since ’93,” and encouraged his followers to “stay safe.”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

The Hills stars documented their family’s evacuation and the loss of their home on social media. Pratt described the scene as a “nightmare come true” as he shared video of his home burning, while Montag told her followers that she and her family “were able to get out but I keep going over and over in my mind things I should have gotten. But we’re out safe and that is the most important thing.”

Anna Faris

A representative for the Scary Movie star confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday that Faris’ Pacific Palisades home, which she purchased in 2019 following her split from ex-husband Chris Pratt, was destroyed in the deadly fires. Her rep added that “Anna and her family are safe and very grateful.”

Jamie Lee Curtis

While the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress did not lose her home in the wildfires, Curtis revealed that her entire neighborhood “is gone.”

“Our beloved neighborhood is gone. Our home is safe. So many others have lost everything,” she wrote on Instagram. “Help where you can. Thank you to the first responders and firefighters. @americanredcross.”

In a later update, Curtis revealed that a church that holds great significance to her had been destroyed.

“This is the church in the Palisades that had a beautiful Sunday school and school and was a gorgeous house of worship and is the building that I got sober in 25 years ago,” she wrote. “I think of all of the souls who came there for comfort and solace and all the baptisms and funerals and weddings and the thousands of people who reclaimed their lives through Sobriety. … Tough times. We will persevere. God bless you all.”

Cameron Mathison

In a video posted to Instagram, the General Hospital star revealed that his house was destroyed in the blaze, Mathison sharing a heartbreaking video showing his home’s remains.

“We are safe But this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday,” he wrote. “Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires.”