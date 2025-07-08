Michael Madsen Cause of Death Revealed

Michael Madsen, who died suddenly last week at the age of 67, passed away from heart failure, his cardiologist said.

The doctor confirmed to NBCLA that heart failure will be listed as the actor’s cause of death, with heart disease and alcoholism also being contributing factors.

Madsen’s manager, Ron Smith, said last week that Madsen died from cardiac arrest.

Madsen, whose decades-spanning film career included roles in Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs, was found unresponsive on Thursday in his Malibu home. Deputies responded to the home after a 911 call early Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:25 a.m., a representative for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told The New York Post.

Sources told The Post that Madsen, who had struggled with alcoholism for years, was sober before his sudden death. Sources told TMZ that he was making a “consistent and valiant effort” toward his sobriety and that he was “constantly” working to control his addiction.

Madsen was best known for portraying tough guy characters, like the role of “Mr. Blonde,” aka Victor “Vic” Vega, in Quinton Tarantino’s 1999 movie Reservoir Dogs. In his memorable scene, Mr. Blonde tortured a man he was tasked with guarding as he danced to the song “Stuck in the Middle With You.” He and Tarantino would work together again in Kill Bill: Vol 1, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Representatives for Madsen released a statement following his passing. “In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life,” his managers, Smith and Susan Ferris, as well as his publicist, Liz Rodriguez, told The Post.

“Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited,” his team concluded. “Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”