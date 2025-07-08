Actor and Playwright Reveal Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok and Broadway actor Bobby Conte.

The couple announced on Friday, June 20 that they are engaged, Majok sharing the news on Instagram alongside a gallery of photos and videos from the waterfront proposal.

“It was our anniversary (we celebrate on the 18th of every month). rain was predicted but it was beaming instead,” she wrote as she recalled how Conte told her to wear her “matcha dress” and brought her to the Brooklyn waterfront. “Guitar on the air he sang (his voice, the most beautiful sound on this earth and beyond) as i shook and cried in his arms he wiped away tears he promised and wished* he got down on one knee and i buckled over.”

As Conte pulled a ring box from his back pocket, he told Majok, “My most beautiful and extraordinary woman — you’re my purpose. I dedicate my life to making you feel safe and cared for. I’m not walking out the door, and I love you so much. Thank you for loving mine too. And trusting me as the man you want to build a life with. From our first night together, that’s all I’ve wished for.”

Reflecting on her relationship with Conte, Mojak wrote, “Everything with this man has made life fuller and brighter and has expanded my capacity for wonder. And when i am dying, i will replay those first notes and his voice against my neck and him pausing mid-song because of the emotions and asking me to marry him and i will know that i lived the luckiest, most wondrous life.”

“@bobby_conte yes yes more than anything yes,” she concluded the post.

The Bytom, Poland-born and Jersey and Chicago-raised Majok is a playwright who in 2018 won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her Broadway debut play, Cost of Living. Her other plays include Sanctuary City, Queens, and Ironbound. Conte, meanwhile, is a Broadway actor who made his Broadway debut originating the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale. The New York-based actor has gone on to star as PJ in the 2021 Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company and most recently as Cousin Kevin in the 2024 revival of The Who’s Tommy.

The Broadway couple’s engagement was met with plenty of congratulatory messages, with actress and singer Eden Espinosa commenting, “Oh you two. My heart. I’m so happy for you both. I love your love.” Actor and theatre director Michael Arden added, “I’ve never been happier. Love your love.”