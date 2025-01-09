Paris Hilton Breaks Silence After Losing Home in LA Wildfires

Paris Hilton has joined the list of Malibu residents who’ve lost their home in the Palisades wildfires. The socialite turned reality star took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her devastation about her loss and heartfelt thanks to those on the frontlines working to put out what’s now been labeled the worst and most destructive wildfire in LA County history. The home is Hilton’s beachfront property, not her primary residence.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she wrote in part.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heartaches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking,” she added.

Hilton noted that she’s working with her foundation to support others impacted. Former talk show host Ricki Lake took to Instagram to confirm that she lost her home as well. She purchased the home a decade ago before breaking ground in 2019. She wed her husband Ross Burningham at the home in 2022.

The fire has grown to 11,802 acres as of Jan. 8. The death toll has risen to five, per the Associated Press. Winds have impacted the fire, and causes concern for firefighters being able to put it out as more winds are expected in the coming days.