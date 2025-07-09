Beloved Actor Feels Like ‘Total Fraud’ After Latest Success

The Man Without Fear is currently feeling like a “total fraud” after his latest role.

Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently drew a ton of acclaim for his role in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

The massively popular video game has broken sales records and received all sorts of awards, in no small part thanks to Cox’s dazzling performance as fan-favorite character Gustave. The only problem? He hasn’t played or even seen anything from the game.

“Apparently, the game is awesome—I’m not a gamer, I have no idea. I haven’t played it,” he said at the Washington State Summer Con. “My agent asked me if I wanted to do a voiceover. I was in the studio for four hours maybe.”

While Gustave isn’t in the game for its entire length, he does make quite an impression with his odd manner of speaking that feels completely at odds with the rest of the voice cast. For Cox’s number of lines, though, four hours feels insanely quick—especially for a character that stands out from the pack so thoroughly.

“People keep saying how amazing it is and congratulations, and I feel like a total fraud,” he continued. “But I’m so thrilled for the company, I’m so thrilled it did really well.”

Cox was at the convention with his Daredevil: Born Again co-stars discussing the new TV show, which premiered earlier this year in March. It received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, although it was considered a step down from the original Daredevil TV series which aired in 2015.