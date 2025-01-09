Chrissy Teigen ‘Very Scared’ as She and John Legend Evacuate Their Home Amid L.A. Fires

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have evacuated their Los Angeles home amid the deadly wildfires that have displaced more than 80,000 people and killed at least five. The model and cookbook author, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 8 to share moments from her family’s evacuation.

Posting a mirror selfie taken in her closet on her Instagram Story, Teigen called the process of packing to evacuate her home with Legend, 46, and their children, Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 23 months, and Wren, 18 months, was “surreal” and scary.

“This is surreal I’m very scared now. Packing,” she wrote alongside the photo. The former Lip Sync Battle host then shared a photo of her husband playing with LEGOs, teasing, “I f—king told John not to start this Lego.”

Hours later, Teigen shared videos of her family — including dogs Petey, Pearl, Pebbles and Penny — safely staying in a hotel. “4 dogs, 4 kids and a beared dragon walk into a hotel,” she wrote alongside a video of her dogs on the bed. Teigen later shared that the family’s bearded dragon Sebastian had also evacuated with them. “Don’t worry, Sebastian made it,” Teigen said while showing the reptile cozied up on her chest. “We would never forget Sebastian, how dare you guys? He is with us.”

Earlier in the day, Teigen had shared an emotional message on her Instagram Story about the Los Angeles fires. “I haven’t had the word, it is a hellscape,” she wrote. “We are ok as of right now, and I felt weird saying that with so many people we know and don’t know who are not ok.”

“Thank you for reaching out,” she added. “Looking for any and all ways to help our community right now, please send anything you see. And god bless the firefighters and all first responders.”

The Palisades Fire is the most destructive wildfire to ever hit Los Angeles County, scorching more than 17,000 acres between Malibu and Santa Monica with zero containment, according to Cal Fire as of Thursday, Jan. 9. More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed and at least five people have died. Several other fires are also blazing in Los Angeles, including the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills, which has forced people to evacuate.



Celebrities including Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have shared that their homes were destroyed, while stars including Eugene Levy and Mandy Moore have shared their evacuation stories.