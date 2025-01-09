Heidi Montag Breaks Down in Tears After Her and Spencer Pratt’s House Is Destroyed in L.A. Fires

Heidi Montag is mourning the loss of her home. The Hills alum broke down into tears Wednesday as she revealed the Pacific Palisades home she shares with her husband Spencer Pratt and their two sons – Ryker, 2, and Gunner, 7 – was destroyed in the deadly Los Angeles wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres of land across Southern California.

“It really just comes in waves but I just really want to go home,” the mom of two said in a TikTok video captioned, “Missing home.” In the clip, a tearful Montag could be seen carrying her 2-year-old son. “I want to see all my stuff and sit on my couch. I’m so homesick.”

Montag and her husband had documented their day Tuesday as the wildfires moved closer to their property. In one video, Pratt told his followers, “we got a fire going on behind the house here, say a prayer for the Palisades here, there’s the town, there is the fire.” In her own posts, Montag told her fans that “there is a fire right over the hill from our house” and her family was preparing to evacuate. In later videos, the couple revealed that their house was on fire, Pratt describing it as a “nightmare came true.”

In a follow-up video Wednesday, Montag said, “the craziest thing when you’re packing for a fire is that your brain just freaks out. You’re like, ‘What do I need? What do I not need?’” She described the experience as “so overwhelming,” adding, “I only have, like, two pairs of jeans, two shirts. I got so much more clothes for the kids.”

“The main thing is that we’re safe. Got out,” she continued, adding that in the moment, you really just panic and then a part of you [thinks], ‘I’m coming back.’ You know, ‘Of course I’m coming back for all [our things].’”

Montag said she was “praying for everybody else who’s going through this and all my friends and loved ones. Just thank God we have our health and our children and I know that, just trying to focus on the gratitude.”

She added that “it just kinda comes in waves. God uses everything for good. I don’t know how or why or anything but I do know God uses everything for good.”

Montag and her family are among the more than 80,000 people who have had to evacuate their homes amid the series of wildfires currently blazing across Southern California. Several of those fires – the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, and Sunset Fire, which have burned a combined 27,000 acres – are at 0% containment. The Hurt Fire and Lidia Fire are at a respective 10% and 40% containment, per the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. More than 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have been damaged or destroyed, and five people have died, the Los Angeles Times reported.