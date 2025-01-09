Billy Crystal Loses House of 46 Years in Los Angeles Wildfires

Billy Crystal’s home of nearly five decades has been destroyed by the deadly Los Angeles wildfires. The actor and his wife, Janice Crystal, had lived in their Pacific Palisades, Calif. home for 46 years, raising their two daughters, Jennifer and Lindsay, as well as their grandchildren there.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” the actor told PEOPLE in a statement after his house was destroyed on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love,” said the When Harry Met Sally star, who tied the knot with his bride in 1970. “Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

Janice Crystal and Billy Crystal attend the world premiere of Apple’s “Before” series at Museum of Modern Art on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)

He concluded, “We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”

The Palisades Fire is the most destructive wildfire to ever rip through Los Angeles County, scorching more than 17,000 acres between Malibu and Santa Monica with zero containment, according to Cal Fire. More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed and at least five people have died. Several other wind-driven fires are blazing in the Los Angeles area, with the newest being the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills. Evacuation orders have been issued for the area.

Crystal is just one of the many Hollywood stars who have come forward with their tales of loss. The home of Schitt’s Creek actor Eugene Levy — honorary mayor of the Pacific Palisades — also fell victim to the fire Wednesday.

The Palisades Fire burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Paris Hilton’s Malibu home was also destroyed. “Heartbroken beyond words,” Hilton wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”

Seeing the home in which she and husband Carter Reum had “built so many precious memories,” including their 23-month-old son Phoenix’s first steps, was devastating for The Simple Life star. “While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe,” she wrote. “My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heartaches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.”



Mandy Moore also took to Instagram to share a video of the devastated streets of Altadena. “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family,” she wrote. “Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.”