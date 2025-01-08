Candace Cameron Bure is asking for thoughts and prayers as three separate life-threatening wildfires burn in Los Angeles County. As a state of emergency was declared and more than 30,000 people were placed under evacuation orders, the Full House alum took to Instagram Tuesday night to react.

“Pacific Palisades, CA is on fire. This is devastating to watch,” Bure wrote alongside an image of the wildfires. “Please pray the winds die down as it’s expected to get worse into the early morning hours. Please pray for the safety of firefighters and emergency crews who are fearlessly trying to tackle this disaster. Pray for the safety of every resident. I’m soooo sad.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress gave another devastating look at the fires on her Instagram Storeis, where she shared a video driving in car amid a smoke-filled sky, writing, “Friends, the Palisades is on fire. It is heartbreaking to watch. Please pray the winds die down.” In a second clip, Bure said, “I’m literally watching it burn,” as she shared a video of her viewpoint, showing the fires in the distance and heavy smoke.

Bure’s post was met with resounding support from her more than 5.7 million followers. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, “I’m praying for every resident every human being all the responders much prayers up high.” Somebody else said, “So sorry to see this, Candace! Praying you and your family are safe,” with a third person adding, “Prayers for everyone in California ! and their pets too God take care of them.”

Bure’s post came as Los Angeles County battles three separate wildfires. The first and largest of those fires, the Pacific Palisades wildfire, broke out at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time Tuesday and has grown to at least 2,921 acres with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. A second fire, the Eaton Fire, broke out Tuesday night in Altadena, a community in northern Los Angeles County, and has burned at least 1,000 acres. The Hurst fire, the third wildfire, has burned 500 acres after breaking out in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles late Tuesday night. Per CalFire, all three fires are currently at zero containment. The fires are being fuled by “tornado-like winds” that have made battling the blazes more difficult, Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Sheila Kelliher said, CNN reported.

On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. More than 30,000 residents have evacuated their homes as of Tuesday afternoon, and more than 220,000 homes and businesses in Los Angeles County were without power, Reuters reported.