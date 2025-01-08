Leighton Meester, Adam Brody’s $6.5 Million Home Burns to Ground in Palisades Fire

Hollywood couple Leighton Meester and Adam Brody‘s luxurious Pacific Palisades residence has been reduced to ashes in the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.

Exclusive photos obtained by Page Six reveal the complete destruction of their three-story oceanview estate, which the couple purchased in 2019.

The devastating scenes show flames erupting through the garage entrance, the roof completely destroyed, and thick smoke engulfing the surrounding landscape. The once-pristine 6,000-square-foot property, featuring five bedrooms and six bathrooms, now stands as a stark reminder of the fire’s destructive force.

The timing proves particularly significant as the couple, married since 2014, were celebrating at the Golden Globes just days earlier, where Brody, 45, received a nomination for Nobody Wants This. The Gossip Girl actress, 38, had shared a heartfelt Instagram post from the event, writing “Proud of my [heart emoji]” alongside photos of their red carpet appearance.

The devastation of their home comes amid widespread destruction across Los Angeles’s affluent neighborhoods, where hurricane-force winds reaching 100 mph have accelerated the fire’s spread. The inferno has already consumed over 5,000 acres, according to LA County Fire, spawning additional blazes including the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena and the Hurst Fire in San Fernando Valley.

They join a growing list of celebrities affected by the disaster. Anna Faris‘s $5 million mansion was also destroyed, with Daily Mail reporting only the charred foundation and empty swimming pool remaining. Fellow actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Affleck, and Mandy Moore have evacuated their homes, while reality television stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag confirmed the loss of their residence.

The crisis has forced the evacuation of approximately 30,000 residents, with many abandoning their vehicles on Sunset Boulevard to escape on foot. The flames have advanced at an alarming rate – equivalent to three football fields per minute – devastating blocks of luxury homes and reaching the Getty Villa, though museum officials have confirmed their art collection remains secure.

Neither Meester nor Brody have publicly addressed their loss, with their representatives not responding to Page Six’s request for comment. The couple, who share two children, are among numerous entertainment industry figures impacted by what’s becoming one of Los Angeles’s most destructive wildfire events.

The disaster has prompted an outpouring of support from the entertainment community. Chris Pratt shared images of firefighters battling the blaze, praising them as “true heroes” and calling for prayers for affected residents. Maria Shriver emphasized the human toll, noting that “almost 1,200 acres of land are on fire” and reminding followers that “things are only things.”

As the inferno continues to threaten thousands of homes across Los Angeles’s exclusive enclaves, including properties owned by Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, and Tom Hanks, the destruction of the Meester-Brody residence stands as a sobering reminder of nature’s unpredictable power, destroying the homes of both Hollywood stars and ordinary citizens.