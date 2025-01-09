‘Absolutely Numb’: Mandy Moore Shares Heartbreaking Footage of Her Home Destroyed by L.A. Fire

Mandy Moore is “devastated” and “gutted” after seeing her Los Angeles-area community destroyed by the ongoing rash of wildfires. The This Is Us star, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 8 to share an update on her Altadena home as she and her family evacuated the area.

“This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who’ve lost so much. I’m absolutely numb,” she wrote over a video of scorched and burning buildings in her area.

The actress and singer had previously shared on Instagram earlier that day that she and her family, including husband Taylor Goldsmith, 39, and their kids, Gus, 3, Ozzie, 2, and 3-month-old Louise, had evacuated. “Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don’t know if our place made it,” Moore wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting with son Ozzie. She continued, “Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night. Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel.”

Moore followed up her Stories with another Instagram post sharing how grateful she was to be safely evacuated with her family while expressing her shock and despair at seeing the destruction of her community.

“I love you, Altadena. Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets),” she wrote. “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family.”

“My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too,” the Princess Diaries star continued. “Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.”

Moore’s family are some of the more than 80,000 people who have had to evacuate their homes amid the deadly string of wildfires blazing in the Los Angeles area. The Eaton Fire that impacted Moore’s community sparked on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and has burned more than 10,000 acres as of Thursday, Jan. 9.

Nearby, the Palisades Fire has become the most destructive wildfire to ever hit Los Angeles County, scorching more than 17,000 acres between Malibu and Santa Monica with zero containment, according to Cal Fire as of Thursday. More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed and at least five people have died. The Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills is the newest inferno to force people to evacuate.

Celebrities including Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have revealed that their homes were destroyed in fires.