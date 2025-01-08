Mandy Moore Shares Update After Evacuating Amid Wildfires

Hollywood star Mandy Moore joins thousands of displaced citizens as devastating wildfires force mass evacuations across Los Angeles’s most exclusive neighborhoods, leaving the fate of her Pasadena residence uncertain.

The This Is Us actress, 40, took to Instagram Stories to confirm her family’s safety after fleeing their home with husband Taylor Goldsmith, 39, and their three children—August, 3, Oscar, 23 months, and infant Louise Everett—along with their pets. “Evacuated and safe with kids, dog and cats. Praying and grateful for the first responders,” Moore wrote alongside an image of her youngest son.

In a subsequent post, Moore expressed gratitude for friends providing shelter while grappling with the emotional toll of the disaster. “Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night,” she shared. “Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel. Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don’t know if our place made it #eatonfire.”

The crisis has prompted Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson to declare a state of emergency as the Eaton fire and Pacific Palisades blazes continue their destructive path. According to TMZ, Moore’s evacuation coincides with similar departures by other entertainment industry figures, including Ben Affleck, Mark Hamill, and Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy, who were forced to abandon their Pacific Palisades properties, located approximately 30 miles west of Pasadena.

The situation has grown increasingly dire as dry conditions and fierce winds hamper containment efforts. Approximately 30,000 residents have been displaced, with over 10,000 homes under threat. Among the affected properties, reality television personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have confirmed the loss of their residence to the flames.

The entertainment community has rallied in response to the crisis. Chris Pratt took to social media, sharing images of firefighters battling the inferno and requesting prayers for affected residents. “Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires,” the actor wrote, praising first responders as “true heroes” for their tireless efforts to protect lives and property.

Maria Shriver, former First Lady of California, emphasized the human cost of the disaster, noting that “almost 1,200 acres of land are on fire, with gusts of wind that could reach up to 100 m.p.h.” She reminded followers that “things are only things” and urged residents to heed evacuation orders.

The emergency has created chaotic scenes across the affected areas, with residents facing gridlocked traffic as they attempt to flee. Some evacuees, including Eugene Levy, were forced to abandon their vehicles as fire crews bulldozed lines of cars to access affected areas, highlighting the desperate nature of the situation as Los Angeles confronts one of its most significant wildfire threats in recent memory.