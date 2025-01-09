‘Safe and Grateful’: Anna Faris’ Home Destroyed in Palisades Fire

Anna Faris‘ home has been destroyed by the deadly Palisades Fire which has displaced more than 80,000 people.

“Anna and her family are safe and grateful,” the Scary Movie actress’ rep told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Faris purchased her Pacific Palisades home in 2019 following her split from ex-husband Chris Pratt, with whom she shares 12-year-old son Jack. In 2021, she married cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Faris is just one of the many people to be impacted by a rash of wildfires blazing through Los Angeles County. The flames sparked on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in Pacific Palisades before spreading to parts of Malibu and Santa Monica, impacting more than 130,000 Los Angeles residents and destroying more than 1,000 structures. At least five people have died amid the fires, all but one of which is at zero percent containment.

Anna Faris is seen in midtown on February 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Celebrities whose homes have been impacted by the fires include Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, Cary Elwes, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Paris Hilton and Leighton Meester and Adam Brody.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” Crystal told PEOPLE on Wednesday, Jan. 8. “Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

The Palisades Fire burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Moore wrote on Instagram, “I love you, Altadena. Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets),” adding, “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family.”

“My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too,” the This Is Us star continued. “Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.”