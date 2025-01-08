Spencer Pratt Shares Devastating Footage of His and Heidi Montag’s Home Being Destroyed by Pacific Palisades Fire

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Pratt have lost their Los Angeles home in the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire. In a series of social media posts Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday, The Hills alums revealed that they and their two sons – Ryker, 2, and Gunner, 7 – were evacuating their Pacific Palisades neighborhood as the wildfires burned closer to their home, with Spencer sharing in a later update that their property did not survive the blaze.

“I’m watching our house burn down on the security cameras,” Spencer said in a Sept. 7 Snapchat video, which showed footage of their deck and children’s room on fire. Returning to social media early Wednesday morning, the reality TV star shared another video of flames ravaging his family’s California property, Spencer heard stating, “Oh wow, it’s back there!” as the flames overcame a fence. He captioned the TikTok video, “Nightmare came true.”

Spencer and his wife had been documenting their concerns over the wildfires – there are currently three separate fires burning in Los Angeles County – throughout Tuesday. In one TikTok video, he told his followers, “We got a fire going on behind the house here, say a prayer for the Palisades here, there’s the town, there is the fire.” He added, “That’s pretty black smoke, should go home and start packing up the house.”

On Snapchat, per The Ashley, Heidi shared a video of herself packing up their Christmas decorations before returning to the platform just an hour later to reveal that the wildfire was encroaching on their property.

“OK, there is a fire right over the hill from our house, and I think we’re going to have to evacuate,” she said. “So please say some prayers for us…it’s going to be a mandatory evacuation and it’s right here, so if you guys could say some prayers for us. We’re up on a hill and it’s only a few miles away. We’ve never had a fire so close. So I’m going to pack.”

In a later update, Heidi told her followers, “So our house is on fire,” but she confirmed that she and her family “were able to get out but I keep going over and over in my mind things I should have gotten. But we’re out safe and that is the most important thing.”

TMZ was first to report news that the Pratts had lost their home. Sources told the outlet the “entire family was able to safely evacuate earlier in the day.” Spencer’s sister, Stephanie Pratt, also confirmed the loss, sharing on Instagram, “I’m frozen in shock. How horrible for my sweet little nephews to watch their house disappear like this. They must be so scared and confused.” She added that she was “beyond heartbroken for my brother, Heidi & the kids.”

The Pacific Palisades wildfire is one of three fires currently burning in Los Angeles County alongside Eaton Fire and Hurst Fire. The fires, which are at zero containment, per CalFire, are being fueled by strong “tornado-like” winds and have prompted more than 30,000 people to evacuate as of Tuesday afternoon. A state of emergency has been declared.