Kyle MacLachlan Open to Reprising One of His Most Popular TV Roles

Don’t count out Orson Hodge’s return to Wisteria Lane just yet.

Kyle MacLachlan, of Twin Peaks and Sex and the City fame, is also known for his recurring role as Orson Hodge on ABC’s classic 2004 mystery-comedy Desperate Housewives.

A new interview from PEOPLE asked MacLachlan if he has any plans to return to the series after ABC announced a new sequel series in April, titled Wisteria Lane.

Kerry Washington’s production company is leading the charge on the sequel, and she is expected to star.

MacLachlan told PEOPLE that a return to the series would be “fun,” and added, “I mean, Wisteria Lane still exists on the Universal back lot. It’s part of the tour!”

He did, however, have reservations about the return of his character and how he would approach a return.

“If they would even want me to come back—I’d have to look at the role and kind of get a sense of what they’re thinking about for the character,” he said. “So I would approach it like if it were something completely new and weigh how I feel about the role…I would treat it like it were, you know, something else [new] that had come to me and make my judgment on that.”

He shared that he felt similarly after David Lynch asked him to return to his most iconic role in 2017 when Twin Peaks returned for a surprise third season. The series previously ended on ABC in 1991.

“The thing about returning to Twin Peaks was that David [Lynch] decided to not really pick it up from where we left off and to create a completely different journey for the character,” he said. “And I got to do a couple [of] different characters in the reboot.”

In Twin Peaks: The Return, MacLachlan played his original role of Special Agent Dale Cooper alongside his evil clone, Mr. C, and another variant of Cooper, named Dougie Jones.

MacLachlan’s next big return to the screen will be for Season 2 of Amazon’s Fallout TV series, where he plays Hank MacLean, the father of protagonist Lucy. At the end of the first season, he was revealed to secretly be the series’ main villain.