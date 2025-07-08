LeAnn Rimes Makes Rare Comments About Eddie Cibrian Affair

LeAnn Rimes is looking back at “all the craziness” that surrounded her affair with now-husband Eddie Cibrian.

The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer, 42, offered up some rare remarks about the controversial start of her relationship with Cibrian, 52, during a new interview with Flow Space.

Rimes and Cibrian first met while filming their 2009 film Northern Lights and struck up a romance amid their respective marriages to pro dancer Dean Sheremet and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, respectively.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian attend the Warner Bros. & HBOMax Holiday Movies Event at Warner Bros. Studios on November 16, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)

Now, more than a decade later, Rimes is sharing how she made it through the backlash that surrounded her relationship with Cibrian, whom she married in 2011.

“I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who’ve been hurt,” she told Flow Space. “Like, I’ve been on both sides of that coin—I’ve been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling.”

“But so many women don’t know what to do with that anger,” Rimes continued. “I was a target that was just easily projected upon. And once I realized that, things got a lot easier.”

LeAnn Rimes attends the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Rimes said that she decided eventually that she couldn’t keep taking the hatred she was receiving personally. “I know what I’m responsible for in the situation and making amends for that,” she explained. “But you know, the world’s pain is not mine to carry, and I think that really got thrown at me for a long time.”

Now, looking back, the Grammy winner reflected, “If I want to live a fulfilling life, I’ve got to learn how to let that guard down. To me, it was either I was going to die, or I had to confront it.”

She added, “I think I’ve gone from survival to thriving to—if there is a level up from thriving—to truly living. I think that’s where I’m headed.”