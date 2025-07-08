‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Anna Kendrick Is Reportedly Dating Emmy-Winning Comedian

Anna Kendrick is feeling the music with Alex Edelman.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 39, has been dating the Emmy-winning comedian, 36, for “several months,” PEOPLE confirmed Monday after photos of the pair in a car together were published.

The outlet’s insider source revealed that Kendrick and Edelman “celebrated his birthday together” in March and that the Another Simple Favor star had already met Edelman’s mother.

“It doesn’t seem casual,” they added. “Anna’s very private, though. They enjoy date night at lowkey restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.”

Alex Edelman attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Kendrick previously dated her Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013 before moving on to cinematographer Ben Richardson, whom she dated from 2014 to 2020. The actress was also romantically connected to Bill Hader from 2020 to 2022.

The Woman of the Hour director has largely kept her romantic life out of the spotlight over the years, but revealed during an October 2024 episode of Call Her Daddy that she had extricated herself from a seven-year emotionally abusive relationship.

The Alice, Darling actress didn’t name the ex to whom she was referring, but said it was “difficult to identify” that she was in an abusive relationship at first, because it didn’t follow the “traditional pattern.”

“I was reading all the articles and going, ‘ … Some of it looks like how they’re describing it, but not completely,” she recalled, explaining, “It was like an overnight switch… that went on for about a year. So it didn’t follow that more traditional, like, it’s like a frog in boiling water thing where it started slow.”

Anna Kendrick attends the 85th annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

“It came out of absolutely nowhere, but was built on this foundation of I had so much love and trust for that person, so I thought it had to be me,” Kendrick said, continuing, “Like, if one of us is crazy, it must be me. So it was very, very difficult to actually go, ‘No, I think this is him. I think this is his stuff.’ I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me.”

Kendrick recalled, “He told me one day I was terrorizing him because I was just crying because I couldn’t pretend that things were fine anymore, and I just started crying. And he screamed in my face, ‘You’re terrorizing me.’ But it was truly from the place of a person who believed that they were being terrorized.”