Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Slams Jojo Siwa After 'Rude' Claim: 'Grow Up'

Candace Cameron Bure might have thought she and JoJo Siwa ironed out their differences, but Bure's daughter Natasha Bure had more to say about it. In a since-deleted Instagram Story post Thursday, Natasha told Siwa to "grow up." Since Siwa called Bure the "rudest" celebrity she ever met, Siwa and Bure said the rift's origins date to 2016, when Bure declined to take a picture with Siwa at the Fuller House red carpet premiere.

"Respectfully, someone saying 'no' to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough' experience," Natasha wrote, reports Us Weekly. "This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone." Natasha, who is only four years older than Siwa, went on to write, "There are bigger issues in this world than this" and Siwa should "grow up."

The situation between Bure, 46, and Siwa, 19, began over the weekend when Siwa shared a TikTok clip in which she called Bure the "rudest" celebrity she'd ever met. At first, it was unclear how Siwa and Bure ever interacted, aside from a 2019 Kelly Clarkson Show episode they both appeared on. In a July 26 Instagram video, Bure explained that she spoke with Siwa, who said she thought the actress was rude to her at the Fuller House red carpet in 2016 because she didn't take a picture with her. Bure said the two had a good conversation and things were good between them.

"We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career," Bure explained. "She said she still loves watching Full House and watches it to fall asleep and it's a comfort show for her so we had all the feels and it was all good, and there's no drama. That's the tea."

This could have closed the book on this situation, but Siwa shared another video with Page Six about how Bure didn't pose for a picture with her when she was 11. Her comments corroborated what Bure said in her Instagram video. "You know, I had a rough experience when I was little," Siwa said. "I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn't a good time for her."

Although Siwa had one "bad experience" with the Full House star, this "doesn't mean that she is an awful human," the Dance Moms star said. "I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn't mean she's the worst human ever. It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me."