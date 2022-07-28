JoJo Siwa Reveals Bald Spot From Stress Rash While on 'Dance Moms'

Jojo Siwa is opening up about her time on Dance Moms, revealing she developed a "stress rash" while on the show as a child that caused her to develop a "bald spot" on her head. The 19-year-old dancer showed off the patch of missing hair on TikTok Tuesday, using the viral "Carrying Your Love" sound to transition to photos of her as a little girl on the Lifetime show.

"When someone notices my bald spot and wonders what it's from..." Siwa wrote on the video, captioning it, "Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there." In a second video, the So You Think You Can Dance judge responded to a follower who asked, "I'm confused, it's from your tight ponytails?"

Siwa went on to shut down speculation that the bald spot was due to the tight ponytails she sported for years early on in her career. "I figured I would just explain this," she said, showing off the spot of missing hair and noting that it isn't in the right place to be due to traction alopecia. "So no, it's actually not from the ponytails, because if it was from my ponytails considering it went on this side, it would be this, because this didn't really get pulled at all.'

"This oh my gosh this hair right now, is an awkward length ignore it," she continued. "This is because when I was little, you can see that I actually have a little bit of one right now." Pointing at a small red spot on her scalp, the Nickelodeon alum added, "But when I was little I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms. And I would pick at it all day long and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there. So now I'm carrying her love with me right there."

Siwa's TikTok also sparked an unexpected feud with Candace Cameron Bure this week after she dubbed the Full House star the "rudest" celebrity she'd ever met in a viral challenge. The two stars have since made up, with Siwa revealing that as an 11-year-old, Cameron Bure turned her down for a photo on the red carpet, but that she didn't hold bad blood towards her as a person. The sitcom star added in her own Instagram video that she also felt bad for her snub eight years prior. "Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter. I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out."