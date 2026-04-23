‘Bachelorette’ Star Addresses Divorce Speculation

Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston is addressing divorce speculation amid her battle with breast cancer.

The reality TV star, who was diagnosed with cancer in early 2025, was asked if she and her husband, comedian Jeff Arcuri, had called it quits after one year of marriage.

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“I have a question: Are you divorcing me?” Thurston asked Arcuri in a video shared on her Instagram Story earlier this week. “Well, I noticed you haven’t been ‘liking’ my posts, like, the last six you haven’t ‘liked.’ The internet says you’re leaving me.”

The comedian quickly denied the allegation and questioned Thurston if she was “serious.”

“I don’t look at Instagram,” he declared. “Are you serious? I’ll go ‘like’ them right now if you need me to. I don’t ‘like’ anything.”

Thurston went on to say that a “fake” Instagram account posted the “shocking news” about their marriage ending.

“Some random account [reported it],” Thurston explained. She then pointed out that the account stated it was “no wonder” the marriage ended.

In a joking response, Arcuri said, “Are you recording me? I am leaving you.”

Days later, Thurston announced that she and Arcuri had recently bought a house.

“But not just any house, but one that will require a lot TLC to get her ready,” she shared. “This is a huge project we will be documenting over the next year with the help of @salacuse and @jaedon.meek!”

Thurston then wrote, “This is just the beginning as we create our demo plan with the help of @re_design_architects. Join the Demo Diaries (in bio) for inside scoops and conversations, and stay tuned for the future YouTube series to be dropped.”

Thurston and Arcuri confirmed they exchanged vows one month after the Bachelorette alum was diagnosed with cancer.

“It was so sweet. Obviously, we were wanting to plan a wedding and there’s a lot of emotions that come in with chemo and the impact and the health and we don’t know what the next year looks like,” Thurston told Us Weekly. “And one night he said, ‘I want to show you that I still love you and that I’m here to stay. I’ll get married to you tomorrow.’

“We flew our parents in from Michigan and Washington State,” she shared. “We got our marriage license, and a friend is just gonna marry us.”

She went on to add, “It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health. He is proving that he’s here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise.”